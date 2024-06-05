Atlético Madrid send transfer message to Saúl Ñíguez

The powers that be at La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have informed a long-time member of the club’s midfield ranks to seek out a new club for next season.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards Saúl Ñíguez as the player in question.

After a disappointing campaign in 2023/24, the Atlético brass are understood to be eyeing something of a mini overhaul in the summer.

And front and centre when it comes to outgoings, all going according to plan, will be Saúl.

Though the Spanish international continued to play an important role in Diego Simeone’s squad this past season, his general performances have long left something to be desired.

As per the aforementioned Relevo:

‘The Atlético management considers that the Elche footballer’s cycle is already over, and they encourage him to leave the team of his life, in search of new challenges away from the Metropolitano.’

Boss Simeone has green-lighted the operation, eager to add a different profile to his side’s ranks in the middle of the park.

The board in Spain’s capital have already begun seeking out a solution in the form of a sale, but are aware that they face an uphill task in finding a buyer, owing to Saúl’s declining performance, and considerable wages.

Conor Laird | GSFN