Atlético Madrid renew interest in Tottenham star

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are expressing a renewed interest in the signature of a member of the midfield ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Times, who point towards Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as the player in question.

Danish international Højbjerg was of course hotly tipped for a move to Spain’s capital during the January transfer window.

As much came after the 28-year-old was identified as the ideal profile to reinforce the base of Diego Simeone’s midfield.

In the end, a transfer failed to come to fruition, with the Atlético brass having been unwilling to meet the demands of their Spurs counterparts mid-season.

Evidently, however, the Rojiblancos are not ready to call time on the pursuit just yet.

Still eager to add at least one new face in the middle of the park with a view to next season, Atléti, it is understood, have shifted their sights back towards Højbjerg.

As per The Times:

‘Atlético have renewed their interest in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.’

Little more is forthcoming when it comes to details, but it is noted that the former Southampton man is one of a host of players whom Tottenham are eager to shift off their books over the months ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN