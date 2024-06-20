Atlético Madrid reject 3rd big-money bid from Chelsea

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have knocked back no fewer than three offers from Chelsea for an up-and-coming member of the club’s attacking ranks.

That’s according to Relevo transfer insider Matteo Moretto, who points towards Samu Omorodion as the player in question.

The name of frontman Omorodion has of course positioned itself front and centre in the Spanish media headlines over the course of recent weeks.

This comes amid claims of interest mounting in the signature of the talented 20-year-old.

Omorodion, for his part, spent last season out on loan away from Atlético, with La Liga rivals Deportivo Alavés.

And the Spanish youth international’s exploits, en route to nine goals across the length of the campaign, proved enough to pique the attentions of a whole host of clubs the continent over.

Across the last week alone, the likes of West Ham United and AS Roma have both been credited with a serious interest in Omorodion.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word stemming from the media on Thursday is anything to go by, it is another Premier League outfit who are pushing, by some way, hardest for the frontman’s signature.

As per a report from Relevo, Chelsea have tabled no fewer than three offers for Omorodion, the largest of which came in at a hefty €50 million.

Atlético’s stance, however, has remained utterly unwavering:

‘Samu is staying’.

