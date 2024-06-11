Atlético Madrid reach agreement with Girona’s Artem Dovbyk

Girona look as though they are going to lose their star man after his heroics last season saw them earn qualification to the upcoming season’s Champions League.

The man in question is of course Artem Dovbyk, who notched 24 goals and 10 assists for Girona in a campaign which saw him end the season as La Liga’s top goalscorer.

Reports today courtesy of Relevo indicate that the 26-year-old Ukrainian striker has agreed a deal in principle to sign with Atlético Madrid.

Dovbyk has a clause at Girona which could see him leave for €40 million, which is most likely how he will end up leaving Montilivi.

The 26-year-old had a desire to stay within La Liga, which is seen as the main reason why he rejected several offers from elsewhere.

All of this comes amidst Ukraine’s preparations for the Euros which begin in three days’ time, as they prepare to face Moldova on Tuesday evening in their final preparation match before heading to Germany.

Once the tournament finishes, is it possible that Artem Dovbyk will have swapped the red and white of Girona for the red and white of Atlético Madrid?

🇺🇦 Dovbyk y el Atlético de Madrid ya tienen un principio de acuerdo.



Lo adelantó @berger_pj en Sky Alemania y lo podemos confirmar. El ucraniano quiere seguir en LaLiga.



💰Recordamos que su cláusula de salida es de 40 millones de euros.



🤝@JorgeCPicon https://t.co/sWhpA9E97S — Marcos Durán (@marqoss) June 11, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie