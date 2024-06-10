Atlético Madrid’s pre-season trip to China in jeopardy

Atlético Madrid had been planning to head to China as part of their pre-season preparations, on a trip which would also have included fellow European giants PSG and Inter Milan.

The club was set to play two matches in China and one in Hong Kong. However, the former pair have now been thrown into doubt.

As reported by Marca, Indonesia is seen as a suitable alternative in the same region, so as not to affect the remaining match in Hong Kong.

The club is set to make an announcement in the coming days with a finalised plan, whether that involves the issues with the trip to China being resolved or the announcement of a new destination.

It seems the issue with the matches in China revolves around the promoters of said fixtures and a lack of payments.

Elsewhere, a match against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City remains unaffected and will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden on August 10th, just four days before the beginning of their La Liga campaign.

Club staff will be working hard behind the scenes right now to ensure that as little of the team’s preparation will be affected as possible with the changes, and that things can go smoothly as Simeone’s side prepares for the start of the season in August.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie