Atlético Madrid make moves to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Atlético Madrid look set to make an effort this summer to improve their midfield unit ahead of next season’s La Liga campaign, in an effort to make moves in the hunt for silverware.

One such move is for Chelsea man Conor Gallagher. As per Relevo, the Madrid club have taken the first steps to sign the young Englishman, having made an enquiry to Chelsea about his availability.

Gallagher is currently on England duty at the Euros, so it is unlikely he will allow negotiations to distract him from such, but that doesn’t stop Atléti from laying the groundwork for a move.

The 24-year-old’s contract at the Blues lasts until summer 2025, so Chelsea will either have to negotiate a new deal or sell him, so as to not risk losing him for nothing.

Transfermarkt place Gallagher’s value at around €50 million, so this is likely the ballpark figure where negotiations may start.

Gallagher made 50 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, scoring seven goals and getting nine assists, so he is still an important member of the team and Chelsea are likely to value him as such.

He won his first piece of Silverware with Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League but may be looking a move elsewhere in an effort to add to his trophy cabinet, given that Chelsea will only be in the Europa Conference League next season.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie