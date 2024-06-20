Atlético Madrid’s Álvaro Morata asking price revealed

An insight into the kind of sum being sought by the brass at Atlético Madrid for striker Álvaro Morata this summer has today been forthcoming online.

The name of frontman Morata has of course positioned itself front and centre in the media chatter in Spain’s capital for several weeks now.

This comes amid widespread speculation that the 31-year-old could be on the move once more.

Diego Simeone, for his part, is eager to keep hold of Morata, of the opinion that his top-scorer from this past season still has plenty to offer.

But the intentions of the player himself remain altogether less clear.

In the case of a sale ultimately being sanctioned, it has in turn been revealed what kind of fee the board at the Wanda Metropolitano will be seeking.

As per a report from transfer insider Matteo Moretto of Relevo:

‘Atlético is asking for around €15 million for him.’

Conor Laird | GSFN