Atlético Madrid look towards Real Madrid in Jan Oblak replacement search

The powers that be at Atlético Madrid have set their sights on a member of the goalkeeper contingent at city rivals Real as a potential summer target.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards Andriy Lunin as the player in question.

A change between the posts has of course been widely rumoured at Atlético ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

This comes amid claims that long-time no.1 Jan Oblak’s decade-long stint with the club may finally be set to come to a close.

In the case of as much, Atlético would in turn require a new first-choice shot-stopper.

And one option to have made his way onto the radar of the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano, as alluded to above, comes in the form of Andriy Lunin.

Ukrainian international Lunin, for his part, is also understood to be giving consideration to seeking out a new challenge for next season, after being left ‘hurt’ by his immediate relegation to the bench following Thibaut Courtois’ return to fitness.

And the 25-year-old may not need to travel at all far in his search for as much.

As per Relevo:

‘One of the teams that is following him closely is Atlético, in case Jan Oblak finally leaves.’

Not only that, but it is added that, in the case of an offer being deemed as sufficient, Real Madrid would be open to a sale.

Conor Laird | GSFN