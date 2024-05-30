Atlético Madrid Joins Race with AC Milan and Juventus for PSG Midfielder Suited to Diego Simeone’s Style

With the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season over, all eyes are on the future of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan kicked off his debut season with the club on a high note, quickly making a solid impression.

As the season progressed, he found himself playing less frequently, mostly coming on as a substitute or just being part of the rotation. Now, the Uruguayan is attracting interest from AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus, with these Serie A clubs keen to sign him to give him more playing time.

Nonetheless, if Ugarte chooses to leave PSG after one season, a move to Italy might not be the only option. According to COPE, Atlético de Madrid is very interested in Ugarte.

The Colchoneros want to strengthen their midfielder, and the Uruguayan’s profile fits quite well with manager Diego Simeone’s requirements.

Last year, the Parisians found themselves in a similar situation with Vitinha, but their patience paid off this season after a tumultuous first year in the French capital. Ugarte also recently shared his thoughts on his future, expressing his desire to remain in Paris.

“We’ll see,” Ugarte told Amazon Prime. “I would love to [stay at PSG]. We’ll have to see. For now, I’m here and enjoying the end of the season.”