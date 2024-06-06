Atlético Madrid join hunt for departing free agent Premier League defender

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have identified a new target in the club’s ongoing search for defensive reinforcements with a view to next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Lloyd Kelly as the player in question.

Kelly, for his part, is a man in demand ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Fresh off another fine campaign on the books of Bournemouth, the 25-year-old is set to become a free agent, after allowing his terms at the Vitality Stadium to expire.

To date, a whole host of clubs from across England and Europe alike have been credited with an interest in Kelly, from Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Juventus and AC Milan.

And, as alluded to above, this week, one of the heavyweights of Spanish football have thrown their hat in the ring, too.

As per the aforementioned MD, citing English sources, Atlético Madrid are hot on Kelly’s trail.

On the lookout for at least one new option at centre-back for next season, Diego Simeone and co. are understood to have earmarked the Englishman as the ideal addition.

It now remains to be seen if the board at the Wanda Metropolitano can do enough to beat out the fierce competition for his signature.

Conor Laird | GSFN