Atlético Madrid interested in signing Leonardo Balerdi from Marseille

Marseille centre-back Leonardo Balerdi (25) is a top target for Atlético Madrid as they look to reinforce in defence this summer, according to L’Équipe. The Argentine defender is seen as a future leader by the leadership at the Stade Vélodrome.

Balerdi has 2-years remaining on his contract with Marseille which should keep him at the club until 2026. However, the former Borussia Dortmund defender is open to the interest of elite European clubs this summer if any offers arrive. No offers have yet arrived for the Marseille defender but they are likely to command a large fee for his services.

A potential contract extension?

Marseille are looking to fend off the interest of clubs as such as Atlético by offering the Argentine international a new two-year contract extension with a pay increase. It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will accept the contract extension or look to move to an elite European club.

GFFN | Liam Wraith