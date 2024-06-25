Atlético Madrid identify Serie A star as latest midfield target

The powers that be at La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have added a new name to the club’s shortlist of midfield transfer targets with a view to next season.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Éderson as the player in question.

Brazilian international Éderson, for his part, is fresh off nothing short of a brilliant individual campaign on the books of Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Shining on both sides of the bal from his berth at the base of midfield, the 24-year-old racked up a hefty 53 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and an assist along the way.

Such exploits proved key to Atalanta’s journey to the finale of the Coppa Italia, as well as their historic triumph on the continent in the Europa League.

And, as alluded to above, one club with whom Éderson’s endeavours did not go at all unnoticed comes in the form of Atlético Madrid.

As per the aforementioned Marca:

‘Éderson Silva is one of Atlético’s main objectives to reinforce the midfield.’

Diego Simeone is understood to be in agreement with the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano that the Brazilian is exactly the profile of player missing from his ranks in the middle of the park.

Atlético, in turn, are ready to open discussions with their counterparts at Atalanta, in the hopes of driving down La Dea’s considerable €60 million asking price.

It is also noted, significantly, that the potential arrival of Éderson would not rule out that of fellow target Mikel Merino.

Conor Laird | GSFN