Atlético Madrid make first contacts with Real Sociedad for Robin Le Normand

The powers that be at Atlético Madrid have opened formal negotiations with their counterparts at La Liga rivals Real Sociedad, over a deal for a key member of the latter’s backline.

The player in question? Robin Le Normand.

Stopper Le Normand, of course, has been tipped for a move to Spain’s capital for some time now.

Fresh off another fine campaign at the heart of Real Sociedad’s backline, the 27-year-old has been identified as the ideal addition to an Atlético backline concerningly short on options.

In turn, today, it should come as little surprise to hear of the Rojiblancos brass finally kicking their efforts to bring in Le Normand up a notch.

As per a report from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano:

‘Atlético Madrid have opened club to club talks with Real Sociedad for Robin Le Normand.’

The Spanish international is labelled a ‘priority’ signing for Diego Simeone and co, with it also confirmed that Le Normand himself is keen on the move.

Real Sociedad, as things stand, are standing firm in their demands that the stopper’s €50 million release clause be paid, though Atléti are understandably eager to reduce as much.

🚨🔴⚪️ Atlético Madrid have opened club to club talks with Real Sociedad for Robin Le Normand.



He’s one of priority targets for Atléti this summer, player keen on the move — up to the clubs.



Atlético want to negotiate for lower fee than €50m release clause.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/GZKP3lNPoI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN