Atlético Madrid eyeing Vitor Roque in Barcelona exchange deal

A head-turning exchange deal has today been floated between La Liga giants Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid.

The move in question would see João Félix make his way back to the former, on this occasion on a permanent basis.

And heading in the opposite direction would be Barca frontman Vitor Roque.

The rumour has been pushed by Diario Sport, who point towards Atlético as beginning to get creative when it comes to potential solutions regarding the future of the out-of-favour Félix.

The Rojiblancos, for their part, are desperate to be rid of their Portuguese attacker once and for all this summer.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to bring Félix back after his spell on loan with the club this past season, but are unwilling to fork over the kind of sum which their counterparts at the Wanda Metropolitano are seeking.

A swap deal-of-sorts has in turn been floated, which would likely also include a financial component.

Barca have pushed the profile of Ansu Fati, but Atlético appear uninterested, whilst Ferran Torres is eager to stay put in Catalunya’s capital.

The aforementioned Vitor Roque, as a result, has entered the equation, amid efforts on the part of Diego Simeone and co. to completely rejuvenate Atléti’s frontline.

New Barcelona headmaster Hansi Flick is unlikely to green light any such operation until he is afforded the chance to see Roque in pre-season training, but with the German known to be a firm believer in the talents of João Félix, a striker exchange, as things stand, cannot be definitively ruled out.

Conor Laird | GSFN