Atlético Madrid draw up 3-man central defender target list

A fresh insight into the summer transfer plans of La Liga giants Atlético Madrid has on Sunday been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Relevo, and surrounds the Rojiblancos’ priority area of reinforcement with a view to next season – central defence.

It is of course common knowledge that the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano are closing on their first defensive addition, as talks with Real Sociedad over Robin Le Normand continue to inch towards a successful conclusion.

Diego Simeone, though, has made it clear that he wants a 2nd stopper to follow Le Normand through the door in Spain’s capital, too.

And, as per the aforementioned Relevo, in efforts towards sourcing as much, Atlético have underlined a trio of names in red.

The players in question come in the form of Dávid Hancko (Feyenoord), Murillo (Nottingham Forest) and Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr).

Of these three, Hancko is the preferred candidate, but Feyenoord’s lofty demands of €35-40 million would make any deal a difficult one for Atléti to finance.

Expect further developments over the weeks ahead…

Conor Laird | GSFN