Atlético Madrid discover Robin Le Normand’s price tag

It’s been a few days since Atlético Madrid first made contact with Robin Le Normand with regard to his transfer from Real Sociedad, and now even more information is being uncovered.

According to Diario AS, the 27-year-old will have a price tag of between €30 and €32 million, slightly less than the €40 million estimate given by Transfermarkt.

Atlético Madrid have shortlisted Le Normand as the number one candidate to fill the void that will be left by Stefan Savic upon his departure from the Madrid club.

Despite the fact that Real Sociedad originally showed frustration that the player had negotiated with Atléti behind the club’s back, they are now looking to speed a deal up, with the intention of entering the transfer market with the funds they will receive.

From the player’s point of view, he wants negotiations to be done quickly and without distractions so that he can focus on playing for Spain at the Euros.

This explains the defender’s willingness to accept Atlético’s proposal so quickly, although it is still possible that other clubs may move in with an offer, especially depending on how well he performs for Spain in Germany.

💰 Le Normand le costará al Atlético entre 30 y 32 millones



✍️ @AS_Picu



🤔 Atlético y Real Sociedad, además, negocian en una operación aparte por Javi Galán. Está tasado en 12 millones y el lateral puede acabar en San Sebastiánhttps://t.co/wpaVtTiPvY — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 12, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie