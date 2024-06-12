Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone ‘says yes’ to pair of signings

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has given the green light for a pair of high-profile summer additions to his squad.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Wednesday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

Amid ongoing efforts to add to the club’s options both up top and at the back, the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano have long earmarked two leading names.

Those of Artem Dovbyk, and Robin Le Normand.

And, as per MD, Atléti boss Simeone is in favour of the summer additions of both.

Negotiations have in turn been kicked firmly into gear with Real Sociedad, with confidence growing that an agreement on the terms of a deal for stopper Le Normand will soon be found.

As much comes with the Spanish international eager to link up with the Rojiblancos.

Talks for Dovbyk are considerably less advanced, with Atléti having seen an opening offer for his services rebuffed by their counterparts at Girona.

The latter are continuing to hold out for a minimum of €40 million, with it remaining to be seen whether or not Atlético can scrape together the funds to provide Diego Simeone with his priority attacking target.

Conor Laird | GSFN