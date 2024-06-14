Atlético boss Diego Simeone’s stance on Álvaro Morata’s future clarified

An update on the future of Atlético Madrid star Álvaro Morata has this weekend been forthcoming online.

And the news will no doubt be met with surprise on the part of those of an Atlético persuasion.

This comes amid confirmation on the part of Marca that, contrary to prior reports, Diego Simeone is depending on frontman Morata for the 2024/25 campaign.

Morata’s name has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital once more over the course of recent weeks.

As much comes amid widespread claims that the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano are ready to bid farewell to the Spain international, amid a search for a more consistent goalscoring option.

Morata started the recently-completed campaign in stellar form in front of goal, but saw his production drop off in alarming fashion over more recent months.

And yet, as per Marca, if boss Diego Simeone has his way, the 31-year-old will be going nowhere this summer:

‘The Argentine coach is counting on the player to continue next season wearing red and white.’

Despite the frequent criticism aimed in his direction, Simeone remains a firm believer in the talents boasted by Morata, a fan of his attacking spearhead both on a sporting and personal level.

Conor Laird | GSFN