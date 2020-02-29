Atkinson, Bruner help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- Paul Atkinson scored 18 points and Jordan Bruner filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73 on Friday night.

Atkinson sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor for the Bulldogs (21-6, 9-2 Ivy League). Bruner hit 4 of 8 shots and all seven of his free throws. Eric Monroe scored 12.

AJ Brodeur topped the Quakers (13-11, 5-6) with 25 points, seven assists and three blocks. Devon Goodman scored a season-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range with six rebounds. Max Martz scored 12.

Yale shot 43.5% from the field, 42% from beyond the arc (8 of 19) and made 14 of 16 foul shots. Penn shot 48% overall, 41% from distance (12 of 29) and sank 5 of 6 free throws.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Quakers with the win. Penn defeated Yale 69-61 on Feb. 15.

