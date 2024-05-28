Atkins, Schoedel win state gold

May 27—SHIPPENSBURG — Two Lawrence County athletes won gold on Saturday, one of them accomplished first place on a third try.

Mohawk's Jaxon Schoedel and Laurel's Tori Atkins led the way for county athletes this weekend at the PIAA championship meet at Shippensburg University, bringing back gold medals in impressive performances.

Schoedel, the reigning PIAA Class 1A cross country champion, won the 3200-meter run on Saturday morning to stake his claim as one of the best distance runners in the state. Schoedel, a junior, ran 9:10.45 to win the race. On Friday, he was third in the 1600 meters.

The third time was the charm, meanwhile, for Atkins.

After taking third in the 400 meters as a freshman and second last year, the junior won the race in a blistering 55.49 to take gold and reset her own school record in the event.

The sprint star Atkins also was eighth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200.

Lawrence County athletes brought home 16 medals in total split evenly over the two-day championship meet. For more coverage, see Page B1.