Atkins, Schoedel, Crizer win gold in WPIAL championship

May 17—The WPIAL Class 3A/2A track and field individual championships resumed on Thursday after being postponed on Wednesday because of weather.

Laurel High's Tori Atkins defended her WPIAL Class 2A crown for the third consecutive year in the 200 meter race. Atkins posted a time of 24.89 to earn her second gold medal of the meet after winning the 400 meter race Wednesday.

Mohawk's Jaxon Schoedel won the WPIAL Class 2A 3200 meter race with a time of 9:16.03 to capture his second gold medal at the championship. Schoedel won the 1600 meter race on Wednesday.

Ellwood City Lincoln's Colten Crizer recorded a personal record of 1:56.25 in the 800 meter race to capture gold.

The championship event started Wednesday afternoon. However, three weather delays ultimately prompted the event to be suspended and completed Thursday afternoon.