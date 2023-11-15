Atin Wright puts up 25 as Drake men's basketball beats Southwest Minnesota State 87-67

Atin Wright had 25 points in Drake's 87-67 victory over Southwest Minnesota State on Tuesday night at Knapp Center.

Wright shot 7-for-13 (3-for-5 from 3-point range) and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Tucker DeVries added 21 points while shooting 7-for-11 (2-for-5 from 3-point range) and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds and four steals.

Kevin Overton shot 7-for-13 (3-for-7 from 3-point range) and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Aeron Stevens led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points and two steals. Jake Phipps added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Southwest Minnesota State. Mason Lund also recorded nine points.

Drake plays Oakland in the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Atin Wright puts up 25 as Drake men's basketball wins at home