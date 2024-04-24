What Atiki Ally Atiki said about his time at BYU

BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki warms up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | George Frey, Associated Press

After entering the transfer portal Tuesday, Atiki Ally Atiki took to social media Wednesday to express his gratitude for the BYU community.

“From the moment I stepped onto this campus, you welcomed me with open arms, embracing me not just as a player, but as a member of your family,” Atiki said in an Instagram post. “The love and support you’ve shown me both on and off the court have truly changed my life in ways I could have never imagined. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have propelled me to new heights, both as an athlete and as a person.

“I am forever indebted to this incredible community for the countless memories and lessons learned. Thank you for being my home away from home, and for showing me the true meaning of family. Go Cougars!”

Atiki spent three seasons as a Cougar, appearing in 88 games and averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. The Tanzania native was originally hoped to be a long-term, developmental project, but injuries to BYU’s front court thrust him into playing time much quicker than expected.

According to a report from Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, Atiki’s decision to transfer came after meeting with new head coach Kevin Young and “not seeing enough playing time” going forward at BYU.

Atiki will have one remaining season of eligibility at his next school, and Young will look to bolster the Cougars’ front court corps with transfer additions.