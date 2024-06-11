Athlon writer believes Clemson football vs. Georgia has ‘upset potential’

The college football world doesn’t have much faith in Clemson football this season. All one has to do is look at how the Tigers’ opening game against Georgia is being treated.

Most likely a game between two top-25 teams, Clemson vs. Georgia is getting the “blowout game” treatment with a noon kickoff. The only other contest remotely interesting on the same day is Notre Dame at Texas A&M, which is understandable. But noon, really?

Some reasonable fans might say, “Well, maybe it was just the luck of the draw,” which again is understandable. But considering how disrespectful the initial betting lines were, it’s apparent that non-Clemson fans and media think the game will be completely one-sided.

However, one national writer thinks the match between the Tigers and Bulldogs is one of five early-season games with upset potential. Scout Springgate of Athlon Sports reminds the rest of the country that Clemson’s roster is still elite.

While Clemson has taken a step back from its status as an annual title contender in recent years, the Tigers are still one of the ACC’s top programs and have the roster potential to claim a major early season victory.

With the media constantly criticizing head coach Dabo Swinney, most people around the country have forgotten that Clemson has had a top-15 recruiting class nine of the last ten years, including five top-10 and two top-5 finishes. The Tigers have the players compete at a high level.

Maybe Georgia will be caught sleeping just like the rest of the country, but the Bulldogs are trying to reclaim their crown after dropping the SEC championship to Alabama last season and missing the playoffs. Either way, the game will probably be closer than some people might think.

