Athlon Sports shares final 2023 prediction for Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 season is just days away.

Iowa fans got good news on Saturday when quarterback Cade McNamara was pictured wearing his helmet at Hawkeyes practice. After suffering a non-contact injury at Iowa’s annual Kids’ Day at Kinnick, his status for the season opener this Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. on FS1 had fallen into question.

With McNamara trending to be available, that restores optimism that Hawkeye fans can see an improved offensive product immediately. Paired with what is expected to be another sensational defensive unit for Phil Parker, Iowa can dream about capturing the Big Ten West and perhaps the league itself.

As we collectively enter game week, final predictions are being logged across the country. Athlon Sports shared its final Big Ten record and standings predictions, including a final peek at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan is predicting Iowa to finish 9-3 and second in the West behind Wisconsin. It’s not an uncommon prediction and tends to jibe with what plenty of others nationally are forecasting.

Ultimately, Lassan is banking on Wisconsin taking care of business over Iowa at home from Camp Randall Stadium. Overall, he leans on the positive side with the Hawkeyes.

Despite some key personnel departures, Iowa’s defense should remain among the best in college football. But if coach Kirk Ferentz’s team is going to challenge for the West Division title, improvement on offense is a must. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara is an upgrade at quarterback, and a couple of portal additions will also help at receiver. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

It’s not a groundbreaking assessment of Iowa’s situation, but it simply is the reality until the Hawkeyes and McNamara prove they have made legitimate offensive strides.

While there’s a lot of talk about Iowa’s upgrades with quarterback and receivers, the biggest puzzle piece for the Hawkeyes hinges upon how much improvement its offensive line has made.

Lassan’s full West predictions shake out like this:

Wisconsin (9-3) Iowa (9-3) Illinois (7-5) Minnesota (7-5) Nebraska (6-6) Purdue (5-7) Northwestern (2-10)

Lassan is predicting Michigan to win the Big Ten East over primary challengers Ohio State and Penn State.

