Here’s how Athlon Sports sees Florida-Missouri game playing out

Florida football has two more chances to earn a bowl berth but both games come against highly-ranked teams, starting with the No. 11 Missouri Tigers.

This weekend, Mizzou looks to continue its solid showing during the Southeastern Conference schedule, entering the game with a 4-2 record thanks in part to a 36-7 win at home against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Traveling to the midwest in the middle of November has always been a tough task for the Orange and Blue, and the Week 12 matchup does not look to be any easier either. Ahead of the game, Athlon Sports’ Zach McKinnell submitted his takes for the upcoming SEC tumble.

“Missouri enters this game riding high off a dominant win over Tennessee, while Florida has continued to struggle after losing three consecutive games,” McKinnell begins. “Running back Cody Schrader is having an outstanding season for the Tigers and the Gators have struggled to stop the run. Florida’s defense has allowed 44.6 points per game over the past three games.

“I expect Missouri’s offense to have a massive game, but Florida puts up a fight early,” he continued. “Missouri will win the game, but the Gators find a way to cover (the spread) with a late touchdown.”

The Tigers host the Gators in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 18, inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire