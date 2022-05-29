Athlon Sports reveals preseason college football rankings; where’s Georgia?

We are less than 100 days until the return of college football, which really means one thing….preseason rankings.

Athlon Sports, one of my favorite college football publications and most accurate preseason predictor, released its preseason top 25 for the college football season, with Georgia coming in near the top.

The SEC has three teams ranked inside Athlon’s top-10 (Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama). Tennessee (18), Kentucky (21) and Arkansas (22) are also included in the top-25.

If these rankings are accurate, Georgia vs. Oregon in Week 1 would be a top-ten battle.

Here’s a look at Athlon’s top-ten for the 2022 season:

Oregon

Syndication: The Register Guard

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7

USC Trojans

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-3

Utah Utes

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-5



Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7



Michigan Wolverines

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-4, Defense-5



Clemson Tigers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-8

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3



Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-6



Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-8



