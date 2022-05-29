Athlon Sports reveals preseason college football rankings; where’s Georgia?
We are less than 100 days until the return of college football, which really means one thing….preseason rankings.
Athlon Sports, one of my favorite college football publications and most accurate preseason predictor, released its preseason top 25 for the college football season, with Georgia coming in near the top.
The SEC has three teams ranked inside Athlon’s top-10 (Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama). Tennessee (18), Kentucky (21) and Arkansas (22) are also included in the top-25.
If these rankings are accurate, Georgia vs. Oregon in Week 1 would be a top-ten battle.
Here’s a look at Athlon’s top-ten for the 2022 season:
Oregon
Syndication: The Register Guard
Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7
USC Trojans
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-3
Utah Utes
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7
Michigan Wolverines
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-4, Defense-5
Clemson Tigers
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-8
Georgia Bulldogs
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-6
Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-8
