Athlon Sports releases post-spring 2023 Big Ten predictions

Who doesn’t love some good Power Rankings? While they don’t mean anything in the long run, it’s a nice basis for who analysts feel the top teams are and what the general consensus is heading into the 2023 college football season.

Athlon Sports just revealed its post-spring 2023 Big Ten predictions. Who is meeting in Indy for the 2023 Big Ten Championship? Where do the Iowa Hawkeyes fall in the rankings?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look below.

No. 1 in the Big Ten East - Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 13-1

What Athlon Sports said about Michigan:

The path to a Big Ten title runs through Ann Arbor once again. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team is loaded on both sides of the ball, starting with an offense returning quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a powerful one-two punch at running back with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: There’s a lot to like about Michigan. With Corum and Edwards in the backfield, McCarthy doesn’t have to be Superman at quarterback. Obviously, the Wolverines do need to see him take some steps forward in order to reach the ultimate goal of a national championship. After back-to-back wins over Ohio State and back-to-back Big Ten championships, the doomsayers surrounding Jim Harbaugh have quieted. Now, can he and Michigan win the big one?

Advertisement

No. 2 in the Big Ten East - Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Record in 2022: 11-2

What Athlon Sports said about Ohio State:

The Buckeyes must reload their high-powered offense with quarterback C.J. Stroud and three key linemen off to the NFL. However, the transition period for coach Ryan Day should be minimal. Ohio State’s receiving corps anchored by Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the best in college football, and the one-two punch of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams leads a prolific ground game. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: It’s likely going to be Kyle McCord stepping in to replace C.J. Stroud at quarterback for the Buckeyes. That is, unless Devin Brown has something to say about it in the Fall.

Advertisement

Jim Knowles’ defense was No. 14 nationally in total defense and No. 25 in scoring defense in his first year in Columbus. Can he buy either McCord or Brown some time if necessary? That trip to South Bend and Notre Dame is looming early on the schedule on Sept. 23. Get your popcorn.

No. 3 in the Big Ten East - Penn State Nittany Lions

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Record in 2022: 11-2

What Athlon Sports said about Penn State:

The Nittany Lions take third place in our East Division predictions, but coach James Franklin’s team isn’t far behind Michigan and Ohio State. Quarterback Drew Allar is a rising star and should help to elevate Penn State’s passing game to another level after a couple of years of steady play from Sean Clifford. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

Advertisement

My thoughts: Is Drew Allar the man to elevate Penn State’s offense where the Nittany Lions catch and surpass Michigan and Ohio State? Too early to tell, but it’s going to be fun to watch play out.

Allar has one of the Big Ten’s best young running backs in Nicholas Singleton. The Shillington, Pa., native was the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year last season.

Like Athlon Sports, Penn State is still a clear No. 3 for me behind Michigan and Ohio State until they show otherwise. Let’s see what the defending Rose Bowl champs have in store in 2023.

No. 4 in the Big Ten East - Maryland Terrapins

Record in 2022: 8-5

Advertisement

What Athlon Sports said about Maryland:

The return of Taulia Tagovailoa (3,008 passing yards and 18 TDs), running back Roman Hemby, and a solid group of weapons at receiver should give Maryland a chance to match last year’s eight wins. However, coach Mike Locksley has to rebuild the offensive line (just one returning starter) and continue to generate improvement on defense. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: Maryland surrendered 5.01 yards per play last year and ranked 42nd in scoring defense. If the Terps improve there, can they challenge for double-figure wins?

Really, if Maryland just beats everyone not named Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, then the Terps will have a chance to do just that with a bowl win. Do they have that type of consistency in them?

Advertisement

I love Roman Hemby at running back and Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the Big Ten’s best, most experienced quarterbacks. Should be a fun year in College Park.

No. 5 in the Big Ten East - Michigan State Spartans

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 5-7

What Athlon Sports said about Michigan State:

The outlook on Michigan State’s hopes of a turnaround in ’23 grew more uncertain after starting quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman opted to transfer after spring practice. The development of promising junior signal-caller Noah Kim could hold the key to the Spartans season and a way to jumpstart an offense that managed only 19.8 points a game in Big Ten play last fall. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

Advertisement

My thoughts: Is there a coach and a team nationally that’s had a bigger fall from grace in the past calendar year than Michigan State? After a Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh capped an 11-win 2021 campaign, the Spartans backslid all the way to 5-7 this past season.

This seems like the safe spot to put Michigan State in the preseason now that Payton Thorne bolted in the offseason. Is Noah Kim ready to leap into the starting role? Can he help Sparty finish better than fifth in the East?

No. 6 in the Big Ten East - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 4-8

What Athlon Sports said about Rutgers:

Can the Scarlet Knights breakthrough and earn the program’s first winning season since Greg Schiano returned to the sidelines in 2020? Luring play-caller Kirk Ciarrocca back to Rutgers was a good step forward for a Rutgers’ offense that managed only 17.4 points a game last year. Ciarrocca’s biggest challenge is to develop quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and a passing game that connected on just 48.5 percent of their throws in Big Ten contests. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

Advertisement

My thoughts: Yikes. That completion percentage is tough to look at. It needs to improve for Rutgers to have a chance for a winning season and a bowl game.

It looks like the Scarlet Knights should have a solid ground game with Kyle Monangai returning, but you have to be able to keep defenses honest, too. Gavin Wimsatt was a four-star signee and it’s time to take the next step and show Rutgers fans that they’ve got a good one now and going forward.

No. 7 in the Big Ten East - Indiana Hoosiers

Record in 2022: 4-8

What Athlon Sports said about Indiana:

Can the Hoosiers recapture the magic from their 2019-20 stretch (14-7) under coach Tom Allen? Although Allen isn’t on the hot seat, the pressure is building a bit after going 6-18 over the last two years. A hefty haul of transfers will be counted upon to help right away, including quarterback Tayven Jackson (Tennessee), running back Christian Turner (Wake Forest), and a handful of defenders to help a unit that allowed 33.9 points a game last fall and returns just two starters. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

Advertisement

My thoughts: I’m rooting for you, Hoosiers. I just have my doubts it’s all going to work out swimmingly in 2023. Lassan is right about one thing, though: Even if things go horribly wrong this season for IU, Tom Allen probably isn’t going anywhere. If Indiana wanted to fire him after the 2023 season, the Hoosier athletics department would owe Allen $20 million.

No. 1 in the Big Ten West - Wisconsin Badgers

Record in 2022: 7-6

What Athlon Sports said about Wisconsin:

A new era is underway in Madison with Luke Fickell now at the helm. The Badgers should boast one of the Big Ten’s top defenses thanks to eight returning starters, but there’s plenty of intrigue on the other side of the ball. Phil Longo arrives from North Carolina to implement a version of the Air Raid attack, which is certainly a shift from Wisconsin’s previous offensive philosophy. With Braelon Allen back at running back, the ground game isn’t going to be ignored by Longo, but SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai and an improved group of receivers should give the passing game a needed spark. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: Another example of the excitement for what Luke Fickell and Phil Longo just might be bringing to Wisconsin. Tanner Mordecai is an underrated addition from SMU. Will it all actually come together in year one? That remains to be seen, but the Badgers will be one of the Big Ten West’s best.

No. 2 in the Big Ten West - Iowa Hawkeyes

Record in 2022: 8-5

What Athlon Sports said about Iowa:

If Iowa is going to return to the Big Ten Championship Game, it’s no secret where the team must improve. After averaging only 17.7 points a contest last year, offense coordinator Brian Ferentz is squarely on the hot seat in a make-or-break season. However, this unit should have some optimism going into ’23 thanks to the arrival of Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback, along with a couple of additions to bolster the receiving corps and offensive line. Running back Kaleb Johnson is also a rising star to watch in the Big Ten this fall. As usual, expect Iowa’s defense to rank among the best in the conference. Linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss will be missed, but defensive back Cooper DeJean is a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, and there’s plenty of talent for coordinator Phil Parker to lean on up front. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: There’s other Big Ten running backs that get the lion’s share of the local and national buzz heading into 2023. What about Kaleb Johnson? With the offensive additions that Iowa has made, he might benefit the most. If defenses do in fact have to respect Cade McNamara throwing the football, Kaleb Johnson just might burst into national stardom this season.

Defensively, I’m excited to watch Xavier Nwankpa blossom in the Hawkeye secondary and Nick Jackson’s arrival into this defense alongside Jay Higgins.

No. 3 in the Big Ten West - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 9-4

What Athlon Sports said about Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers will miss running back Mohamed Ibrahim, but quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and a loaded group of playmakers in the receiving corps should keep the offense performing at a high level. Replacing three starters along the line (including All-American center John Michael Schmitz) is the top concern on offense going into the fall. Minnesota’s defense held teams to just 13.8 points per game last year, but this unit will be tested with just five returning starters and some turnover at each level. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: Maybe it’s just lack of better options to place at No. 3, but Minnesota has plenty of questions to answer in order to be a serious player in the Big Ten West. How big of a leap will Athan Kaliakmanis take? The Gophers feel like a distant No. 3 to Wisconsin and Iowa.

No. 4 in the Big Ten West - Illinois Fighting Illini

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 8-5

What Athlon Sports said about Illinois:

Last year’s eight-win season marked the program’s best finish since a 9-4 record in 2007. Building off that momentum won’t be easy for coach Bret Bielema, however. A defense that led the Big Ten in fewest points allowed (12.8 a game) lost coordinator Ryan Walters and a couple of key defenders, including first-round NFL pick Devon Witherspoon. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: Illinois has to prove they can remain one of the Big Ten’s best defenses after Witherspoon and Walters’ respective departures. The Fighting Illini offense should actually be better with Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer. If the defense remains stingy, then Illinois could fight to finish No. 3 in the West.

No. 5 in the Big Ten West - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 4-8

What Athlon Sports said about Nebraska:

Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is expected to start at quarterback after Casey Thompson transferred to FAU, and the skill talent is solid with running back Anthony Grant returning and Billy Kemp IV (Virginia) and Arik Gilbert (Georgia) arriving from the portal to boost the pass catchers. The development of the offensive line and defense (27.6 points a game allowed last season) holds the key to the ’23 season for Nebraska. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: In each of Matt Rhule’s two previous collegiate head coaching stops, it’s taken some time to get things rolling. Temple was just 2-10 in his first season and Baylor was just 1-11. He quickly turned both into winners, so there’s little doubt he’ll do the same in Lincoln. Will this Year 1 go better than those Year 1s?

No. 6 in the Big Ten West - Purdue Boilermakers

Record in 2022: 8-6

What Athlon Sports said about Purdue:

One of those transfer pickups should start at quarterback (Hudson Card), with running back Devin Mockobee poised for another standout year under new coordinator Graham Harrell’s offense. Walters engineered one of the nation’s top defenses at Illinois last season, but there’s work to do this offseason after the Boilermakers gave up 27.4 points a game in ’22 and return just four starters this fall. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: It just feels like Purdue and Ryan Walters have their work cut out for them entering 2023. Hudson Card is a nice transfer portal addition, but is he enough to lead the Boilermakers back into Big Ten West contention?

No. 7 in the Big Ten West - Northwestern Wildcats

Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 1-11

What Athlon Sports said about Northwestern:

The Wildcats’ outlook got a little better after spring practice when Cincinnati transfer quarterback Ben Bryant committed for ’23. Bryant’s arrival is huge for an offense that struggled mightily (13.8 points a game last year) and must replace standout left tackle Peter Skoronski this fall. However, Bryant’s arrival won’t magically solve all of the offensive issues for a team also losing running back Evan Hull and lacking proven playmakers in the passing game. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

My thoughts: There’s just no nice way to say that Northwestern isn’t going to be very good in 2023. Pat Fitzgerald is one heck of a coach, but this just isn’t a very good roster.

2023 Big Ten Championship

Lassan and Athlon Sports didn’t serve up a final score for us, but he likes Michigan to go back-to-back-to-back in the Big Ten and win the league for a third consecutive season. It would be a third different opponent per Lassan, too. This time, it’s the Wisconsin Badgers that the Wolverines dispatch of.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire