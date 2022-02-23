Athlon Sports ranks top CFB rosters for 2022 season

Athlon Sports recently ranked the top college football rosters for the 2022 season by referencing where each program finished in the last five recruiting rankings.

Using 247Sports’ Team Composite rankings, Athlon was able to take an average of where each team has finished to determine its rankings of the most talented rosters for this coming season.

“Obviously, this doesn’t take into account attrition,” wrote Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports. “However, with a five-year window in place, this should be considered relatively even across the conference.”

For Georgia, the Bulldogs have finished No. 3 (2022), 4 (2021), 1 (2020), 2 (2019) and 1 (2018) in the last five classes, giving them an average recruiting ranking of No. 2.2 over the last five cycles.

Let’s see where that puts Georgia in the roster-rankings for 2022.

10T. Florida Gators

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 12

10T. Penn State Nittany Lions

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 12

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 11.8

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 9

7. LSU Tigers

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 7.8

6. Texas A&M Aggies

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 7.2

5. Clemson Tigers

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 7

4. Texas Longhorns

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 6.8

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 5.4

1T. Alabama Crimson Tide

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 2.2

1T. Georgia Bulldogs

Average recruiting finish over the last five years: 2.2

