Athlon Sports ranks Dabo Swinney as the top head coach in the ACC

Heading into the 2023 college football season, media outlets have been doing many different rankings for players, teams, and coaches.

Recently, Athlon Sports took a crack at ranking the ACC’s College Football Coaches for 2023. When discussing coaching in the ACC, while there are multiple great coaches, only one is the clear-cut best in the conference. That head coach is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Writer Steven Lassan agrees, ranking Swinney as the conference’s top coach heading into 2023. Here is what Lassan had to say about the Tigers’ future Hall of Fame head coach.

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Clemson has emerged as one of college football’s top programs and an annual threat to make the CFB Playoff under Swinney’s watch. After a slow start to his tenure (19-15 from 2008-10), the Tigers have won double-digit games every year, claimed two national championships and have not lost more than two games in ACC play since ’11. Clemson hasn’t made a trip to the CFB Playoff since ’20, while the offense has regressed in the last two seasons. However, hiring Garrett Riley from TCU to call plays should help the offense get back on track, and potentially elevate the Tigers back into the mix for a playoff spot in ’23.

Swinney being the top coach in the ACC is as clear as it gets. His career is too impressive and he is still performing in 2023.

With eight ACC Championships, two College Football Playoff National Championships, and 15 first-round picks with Swinney at the helm, the Clemson football program has developed into one of the premier programs in the country. There is no coach in the ACC more deserving of the No.1 ranking.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire