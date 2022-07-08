Athlon Sports ranks the Big 12 QB rooms going into the 2022 season

The Big 12 Conference is known for producing excellent quarterback play year in and year out.

The new season will feature many fresh faces around the entire conference. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders is the only surefire starter returning from the 2021 season. The transfer portal brought five new quarterbacks to the Big 12, eyeing starting jobs in the fall. Notables include Quinn Ewers (Texas), JT Daniels (West Virginia), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) and Adrian Martinez (Kansas State).

Quarterback battles are expected to take place at Texas, Texas Tech and TCU. Baylor’s Blake Shapen already beat out Gerry Bohannon to take hold of the job in spring ball.

Athlon Sports released their annual 2022 college football preview magazine, where they took a look at each quarterback situation in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State got top spot in large part due to Spencer Sanders coming back for his senior season. Oklahoma and West Virginia round out the top three after the additions of Gabriel and Daniels.

Here is how Athlon Sports ranked every Big 12 quarterback room entering the 2022 season.

Kansas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Projected starter: Jalon Daniels

Iowa State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Hunter Dekkers

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Tyler Shough

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Chandler Morris

Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Blake Shapen

Kansas State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Adrian Martinez

Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Projected starter: Quinn Ewers

West Virginia

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: JT Daniels

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Projected starter: Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Projected starter: Spencer Sanders

