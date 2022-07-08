Athlon Sports ranks the Big 12 QB rooms going into the 2022 season
- Spencer SandersAmerican football quarterback
- Dillon GabrielAmerican football quarterback
The Big 12 Conference is known for producing excellent quarterback play year in and year out.
The new season will feature many fresh faces around the entire conference. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders is the only surefire starter returning from the 2021 season. The transfer portal brought five new quarterbacks to the Big 12, eyeing starting jobs in the fall. Notables include Quinn Ewers (Texas), JT Daniels (West Virginia), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma) and Adrian Martinez (Kansas State).
Quarterback battles are expected to take place at Texas, Texas Tech and TCU. Baylor’s Blake Shapen already beat out Gerry Bohannon to take hold of the job in spring ball.
Athlon Sports released their annual 2022 college football preview magazine, where they took a look at each quarterback situation in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State got top spot in large part due to Spencer Sanders coming back for his senior season. Oklahoma and West Virginia round out the top three after the additions of Gabriel and Daniels.
Here is how Athlon Sports ranked every Big 12 quarterback room entering the 2022 season.
Kansas
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Projected starter: Jalon Daniels
Iowa State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Hunter Dekkers
Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Tyler Shough
TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Chandler Morris
Baylor
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Blake Shapen
Kansas State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Adrian Martinez
Texas
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Projected starter: Quinn Ewers
West Virginia
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: JT Daniels
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Projected starter: Dillon Gabriel
Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starter: Spencer Sanders
