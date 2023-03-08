Athlon Sports ranks Auburn last in the SEC West in new power rankings

Hugh Freeze is inheriting an Auburn team that went 5-7 last season and has numerous questions to answer about the roster.

While the motto for spring practice has become “Flip the Script,” Athlon Sports thinks the Tigers will show some improvement in Year 1 but has them starting at the bottom of their spring power rankings for the SEC. Steven Lassan slated them as his No. 11 team in the SEC and dead last in the SEC West.

What to Watch on Offense: Quarterback Robby Ashford’s development under coach Hugh Freeze and coordinator Philip Montgomery is crucial with the second transfer window opening in mid-April. The line is just as big of a concern for Auburn with four new starters, with three transfers expected to win jobs. What to Watch on Defense: New coordinator Ron Roberts inherits a solid foundation, especially in the secondary where the Tigers return cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett. How fast can Roberts find replacements for standouts Derick Hall and Colby Wooden up front, along with linebacker Owen Pappoe?

He ranked the Tigers ahead of Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt.

While they are ranked low, he is expecting Auburn to get better during the season and under Freeze.

Auburn should also show improvement in coach Hugh Freeze’s debut.

The Tigers are currently taking a break from spring practice but will pick back up next week and will end spring practices on April 8 with the A-Day game.

