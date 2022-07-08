Athlon Sports ranked the SEC Quarterback rooms for the upcoming 2022 season

Going back a decade or more, the Southeastern Conference has been one of the most successful conferences in college football, only rivaling the Big 12 and Big Ten. At the head of that success, at least offensively, is the Quarterback, with a plethora of names over the years who have led their teams to post-season success, and personal recognition.

Recently, Athlon Sports released their annual Magazine, which you can purchase here, highlighting a long list of rankings relating to the upcoming 2022 college football season, including a concise ranking of all 14 Quarterback rooms in the SEC conference. For the Aggies, the quarterback competition is ongoing and is a unique mixture of talent, experience, and relentless determination, with the battle being between redshirt sophomore, Haynes King, junior, and LSU transfer, Max Johnson, and 5-star freshman, Conner Weigman.

As a whole, The SEC might be the most loaded in terms of NFL talent at the quarterback position going into this season, with a number of potential first-round prospects, and some of the deepest depth charts we’ve seen in years. Before the 2021 season for the Aggies, their QB depth chart consisted of Haynes King, Zach Calzada (now with Auburn), and walk-on, Blake Bost, putting their current unit in the much better territory by far.

Now, here is Athlon’s ranking of every SEC Quarterback room from 1-14!

Vanderbilt Commodores

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Mike Wright #5 of the Vanderbilt Commodores throws the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second quarter during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

QB Room:

Mike Wright

Ken Seals

AJ Swann

Missouri Tigers

Dec 22, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Army Black Knights at the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

Brady Cook

Tyler Macon

Jack Abraham

Auburn Tigers

Apr 9, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the Spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

TJ Finley

Zach Calzada

Robby Ashford

LSU Tigers

Myles Brennan as LSU Football held its first spring practice of the season under new Head Coach Brian Kelly. Thursday, March 24, 2022

Lsu Spring Practice 03 24 22

QB Room

Myles Brennan

Jayden Daniels

Garrett Nussmeier

Walker Howard

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

Max Johnson

Haynes King

Conner Weigman

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) attempts a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

Luke Altmyer

Jaxson Dart

Kinkead Dent

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) chases down Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during second quarter action. The Florida Gators went into the half trailing the Georgia Bulldogs 24 to 0. The Florida Gators were the home team for this years annual Florida vs Georgia college football rivalry game at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 103021 Bsfloridageorgi

QB Room:

Anthony Richardson

Jack Miller III

Jalen Kitna

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 025 Jpg

QB Room:

Will Levis

Beau Allen

Deuce Hogan

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QB Rooms:

Stetson Bennett IV

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Gunner Stockton

South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

Spencer Rattler

Luke Doty

Colten Gauthier

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers throws the ball against the Mem,phis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Jrca4254

QB Room:

Will Rogers

Sawyer Robertson

Chance Lovertich

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs the ball during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Florida Football

QB Room:

Hendon Hooker

Joe Milton III

Tayven Jackson

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Room:

Bryce Young

Jalen Milroe

Ty Simpson

