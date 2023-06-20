Athlon Sports provides 3 reasons why Texas A&M will be the SEC’s most improved team in 2023

No matter how much you try to ignore the wave of pre-season expectations, every major college football outlet will attempt to cloud your vision regarding Texas A&M’s chances to rebound after their dreadful 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign.

However, here at Aggies Wire, it’s our job to not only provide you with breaking news regarding Texas A&M Athletics daily but to analyze and dissect articles that may sway you in an unrealistic direction or flat-out characterize the Aggies in an unflattering and biased manner, while altogether avoiding facts.

Late last week, Athlon Sports, one of the more trusted outlets in the sports writing sphere, released one of their many previews regarding Texas A&M’s 2023 season outlook. This time, author Steven Lassan provided his “Expert Prediction,” writing “3 Reasons Why Texas A&M will be the SEC’s Most Improved Team in 2023.”

To his credit, Lassan didn’t spend too much time lamenting the failure of the coaching staff and play-calling issues but instead focused on the bigger picture, including the critical offseason moves that should make an immediate impact as soon as September rolls around.

Pointing out that the Aggies return the highest number of starters in SEC with 15, any positive outlook is based on the roster finding to reach their talent potential. At the same time, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is assumed to take the play-calling reigns, leaving Jimbo Fisher to manage the game in a CEO-type fashion.

Here are Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan’s three reasons why Texas A&M can rebound in 2023.

1. Bobby Petrino Taking Over as Offensive Coordinator

Lassan’s take:

Texas A&M’s offense was in desperate need of a reset after the ’22 season. The tempo (63 plays a game) was slow, the scheme was stale, and the production had slipped significantly since the ’20 campaign where the Aggies nearly made the CFB Playoff. In SEC contests last fall, Texas A&M averaged only 5.5 yards a snap and 23.9 points a game. A lack of big plays (just seven of 40-plus yards) and third-down success (13th in the SEC) were also a problem.

Cameron's take: Bobby Petrino will remain the player caller no matter how little the offense improves

Lassan’s use of offensive statistics from 2022 illustrates exactly why Petrino was the first name Jimbo Fisher thought of when the hiring process began, due to his vast history in the SEC, resulting in many calling him an offensive “genius” of his time, success on the field may not translate as soon as every Aggie fan hopes.

Not to be a downer, but these things take time, and with sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman assumed to start his first entire season under center, big plays will be made, but consistency may take some time. Either way, I trust that Jimbo Fisher will stay the course and instill instant trust in Petrino’s long-term plan due to his experience.

2. Conner Weigman's Development at Quarterback

Lasssan’s take:

In addition to Petrino taking over the play-calling duties, his ability to mentor and develop quarterbacks is also a valuable asset for Texas A&M’s hopes of a rebound in ’23. Weigman ranked as one of the top quarterbacks and a five-star prospect in the ’22 signing class. He seemed booked for a redshirt year until Haynes King was injured against South Carolina on Oct. 22. However, with Max Johnson sidelined as well, Weigman was forced into action in five of the team’s last six games. During that stretch, Weigman flashed potential by completing 55.3 percent of his throws for 896 yards and eight touchdowns to zero picks. Although he had an off night (14 of 36) against Auburn, Weigman averaged 8.6 yards per attempt in a win over LSU and connected on 28 of 44 throws for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss on Oct. 29.

Cameron's Take: Conner Weigman and Max Johnson's competion this Fall will only aid in Weigman's development to reach his high ceiling

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Before the 2022 season, which happened to be my first year covering the team as a writer, the quarterback competition did not include Conner Weigman, as then LSU transfer Max Johnson was surprisingly edged out by Haynes King, who, as we all know, transferred to Georgia Tech after a miserable season forced him to reexamine his collegiate future.

Johnson’s productive season was cut short after a season-ending hand injury in the 42-24 road loss to Mississippi State, as the quarterback carousel became laughably chaotic until the young Conner Weigman made his first start against Ole Miss, going 28-44 for 338 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions; the future is now.

Going into 2023, Conner Weigman all but has secured the starting postion, but as Fisher has noted all offseason, everyone is competing for playing time, and veteran Max Johnson has all the tools to not only challenge Weigman but potentially make things very, very interesting this Fall.

3. Youth Translates Into Improvement on Defense

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Lassan’s take:

Youth was served on Texas A&M’s defense last year. In addition to transitioning to a new coordinator (DJ Durkin), the team had plenty of underclassmen in key spots with only three seniors ranked inside of the top 20 tacklers. That inexperience in ’22 showed up in a big way in the trenches. After holding teams to just 123.1 rushing yards in SEC games in ’21, the Aggies were pushed around by fellow conference opponents (241.5 yards on the ground allowed) and the pass rush (19 overall sacks) was quiet. Despite the yardage allowed against the run, Texas A&M still finished fourth in the SEC in fewest points allowed (21.2) and limited teams to 5.2 yards a snap. Also, the pass defense (fourth in the SEC in pass efficiency defense) was solid. Last season’s youth should translate into better play in ’23, which will transform this defense into one of the best in the SEC. Eight starters are back this fall, and the porous rush defense is slated to improve with rising stars like Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart returning. The linebacker unit is a question mark, and Durkin still needs to sort through some depth issues in the secondary. However, neither unit should be a major weak link in ’23.

Cameron's take: Texas A&M's 2022 youth movement on defense is the only reason they'll be better in 2023

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the 15 starters back in 2023, eight come on defense. While the defensive line is widely seen as the predominant strength, the pass rush is finally set up to improve quickly, led by now sophomore edge Shemar Stewart and versatile sophomore lineman LT Overton.

One player that has a breakout season written all over him going into his second year, sophomore safety Bryce Anderson, by far the most versatile defender on the roster, is coming off his highly productive 2022 season, recording 28 total tackles (16 solo) with 1.0 forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Anderson’s closing speed already has scouts drooling over his potential, and due to Antonio Johnson’s departure to NFL, look for Bryce to take substantial snaps at the nickel corner spot as well.

Without the “baptism by far” season the 2022 recruiting class defensive member endured, none of the progress assumed will transpire this season would be possible, so matter how bad things got last year, these young men have found their SEC bearings.

