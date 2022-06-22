Athlon Sports projects final 2022 SEC standings

Athlon Sports recently projected the final SEC standings for the upcoming 2022 college football season.

Last year, it was Georgia and Alabama that faced off in the SEC Championship Game, with the Crimson Tide beating the Bulldogs in their first of two matchups.

This year, pretty much everybody is expecting the same outcome, with both Georgia and Alabama likely to dominate their divisions before meeting in Atlanta.

Here’s how Athlon projects the 2022 SEC standings:

SEC East:

Georgia Tennessee Kentucky Florida South Carolina Missouri Vanderbilt

SEC West:

Alabama Texas A&M Arkansas LSU Ole Miss Mississippi State Auburn

Athlon projects Alabama to beat Georgia in the SEC championship on December 3.

On Georgia, Athlon wrote:

The Bulldogs return only 10 starters from last year’s team that won it all, but there’s no reason for concern in Athens. Coach Kirby Smart’s program will simply reload with the next wave of stars on both sides of the ball….However, look for lineman Jalen Carter, linebackers Robert Beal and Nolan Smith, and cornerback Kelee Ringo to lead the way on another dominant defense in ’22. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back for one more ride under center after throwing for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns last fall. He’s joined by Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh at running back, and a deep collection of targets in the receiving corps, led by tight ends Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert. Three starters return up front, but Georgia could have the nation’s best offensive line in ’22. Barring a major surprise, the Bulldogs should be favored (and likely by double-digits) in all 12 of their regular-season matchups.

