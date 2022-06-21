Athlon Sports previews Texas’ offense for 2022

Texas has no shortage of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Opposing teams will essentially have to pick their poison when attempting to slow down Steve Sarkisian’s offense throughout the 2022 college football season.

The best running back in college football, Bijan Robinson, is entering his junior season and freshman All-American wide receiver Xavier Worthy leads a revamped wide receiver room.

The Longhorns brought in several immediate impact players via the transfer portal on the offensive side of the ball as well. Isaiah Neyor, Jahleel Billingsley, Quinn Ewers and Agiye Hall are expected to receive significant playing time.

Athlon Sports recently previewed Texas’ offense for 2022, and it’s sure to make Longhorn fans excited.

Quarterback competition

The offense was the strength of the team last season but will have a new starting quarterback after Casey Thompson, who started 10 games in 2021 and led the Big 12 in TD passes (24), transferred to Nebraska. Sarkisian will now decide between Ewers and redshirt sophomore Hudson Card. Card started the first two games in 2021, completing 61.4 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception, but he lacked pocket presence before being replaced by Thompson. Ewers is UT’s highest-rated recruit since Vince Young (in 2002) but hasn’t started a football game since he helped Southlake Carroll reach the 2020 Texas 6A state championship. Ewers graduated early from high school, reclassified and enrolled at Ohio State in the fall of 2021, taking two regular-season snaps — both handoffs. – Athlon Sports

Bijan Robinson

The offense has proven weapons, led by junior running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 1,127 yards (5.8 ypc) and 11 TDs and was the Longhorns’ third-leading receiver in 2021 (26 catches for 295 yards and four TDs). – Athlon Sports

Trio of wide receivers

Texas has a clear top three at receiver, led by sophomore speedster Xavier Worthy, who caught a UT freshman-record 12 touchdowns last season; junior Jordan Whittington, the team’s most productive third-down receiver last season despite missing four games with a broken clavicle; and 6’3″ Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, a junior who also caught 12 TDs last season. – Athlon Sports

A lot of potential at tight end

At tight end, Alabama senior transfer Jahleel Billingsley brings experience to a position that will rely heavily on two sophomores in Ja’Tavion Sanders and Gunnar Helm who have never started a college game. – Athlon Sports

Offensive line battle

The offensive line returns starters Junior Angilau at guard, Jake Majors at center and Christian Jones at tackle. But seven talented freshmen are fighting for jobs, including two of the nation’s top recruits in five-stars Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr. – Athlon Sports

