Athlon Sports predicts a disappointing 2022 for Nebraska Football

The 2022 college football season is just months away, with Week 0 fast approaching. With that date getting closer and closer, we’re starting to see predictions for the 2022 season be released. Athlon Sports has released their Big Ten predictions, and they are not that crazy about the Huskers this year. The list cites offensive line and turnover concerns as the reasons the Husker offense is unlikely to see improvement. They believe special teams may still be an issue but did admit that the addition of punter Brian Buschini and kicker Timmy Bleekrode will help. The defense is thought to be the strength of this year’s team, but questions remain about how they will replace three starters in the secondary. In predictions, the one positive for Nebraska is that Defensive End Ochaun Mathis is selected as the Top Defensive Newcomer in the Big Ten.

Now, I can’t entirely agree with the lists of complaints and their selection of where Nebraska will finish in the Big Ten West. I can’t fault them for making it. The Huskers have failed to live up to expectations the last several seasons, plain and simple. Last year and the year before, Nebraska was supposed to take that next leap, and it still hasn’t happened, and the clock is now ticking on the coaching staff.

It’s a make-or-break season for Scott Frost, and if this prediction comes true, he’ll be looking for a new job in 2023. Let’s hope they’re wrong.

Scroll below to see where the Huskers are predicted to finish in the Big Ten this season.

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2. Michigan

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

3. Michigan State

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

4. Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

5. Maryland

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

6. Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten West

1. Wisconsin

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

2. Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

3. Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

4. Minnesota

Story continues

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 11: John Michael Schmitz #60 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers lines up against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

5. Nebraska

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

6. Illinois

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

7. Northwestern

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

