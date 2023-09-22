Athlon Sports predicts Clemson will fall to Florida State in a strong effort from the Tigers

We are a day away from the game many of us had marked on our calendars heading into this season: Clemson vs. Florida State.

As we approach one of the biggest games of the 2023 season, outlets begin releasing their predictions for Clemson’s matchup with Florida State. There has been a solid mix of varying opinions on how this game will turn out, with some seeing Clemson earning an upset win and others seeing the Seminoles picking up a big win on the road.

The consistent thing we’ve seen in these predictions, is a close game. The latest prediction we checked out from Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports, with Lassan predicting a close win for FSU.

The matchup of Florida State’s offense against Clemson’s defense is one of the weekend’s must-see battles, but the other side (Florida State’s defense against Clemson’s offense) is just as crucial. The difference here could be a turnover or a big play. After losing to Duke, the Tigers can’t afford to go 0-2 in ACC play. Clemson fights for four quarters in a strong effort, but Florida State finds a way to win late.

The matchup between both offense and defense is intriguing here. Florida State has a high-powered offense running into a stout Clemson defense that has looked better by the week. Will the Seminoles struggle on offense, or does Jordan Travis have enough weapons around him to wear the Tigers’ defense down?

On the other side of things, Clemson’s offense has a high ceiling but will have to play a near-perfect game and game plan to keep up the scoring with Florida State’s offense. They have the tools to do it, but the Seminoles have the defensive talent to make it a long day for Cade Klubnik and the offense.

There are a lot of different outcomes for this game, but most expect a close competition between two of the ACC’s best.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire