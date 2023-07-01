Athlon Sports predicts Alabama to win the SEC West in 2023

The Crimson Tide are looking to reclaim their throne atop the SEC West in 2023 after coming up short last season to the LSU Tigers. The good news for Alabama fans is that they get their three toughest games in LSU, Tennessee and Texas all at home in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has won the SEC West in six of the past nine seasons and I expect that to be the standard for Nick Saban again this season. The Tide haven’t missed out on the SEC Championship Game in back-to-back years since 2010 and 2011. With two new coordinators and having to replace a Heisman Trophy winner, it won’t be a walk in the park, but the Tide has all of the tools in place to make it happen.

Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports predicts that Alabama will be the winner of the West in 2023 saying, “It’s a toss-up between Alabama and LSU at the top of the SEC West. With the game in Tuscaloosa next fall, a slight edge goes to the Crimson Tide at No. 1. But coach Nick Saban’s team also possesses more question marks than usual, so this won’t be an easy path to the SEC title game… Talent isn’t the issue for Saban’s team. How fast does this all come together?”

If Alabama can figure out the quarterback position and find some stability in the wide receiving room they immediately become the best team in the country. The offensive line and running backs will be outstanding in 2023 and I have a lot of optimism regarding Kevin Steele and the defensive pieces he has to utilize. Plus, it never hurts to have the best coach the game has ever seen.

