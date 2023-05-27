Athlon Sports: Penn State football has 13 on preseason All-Big Ten for 2023

It’s that time of the year again when the preseason college football previews start making the rounds. Athlon Sports has not sent its annual preseason publication to the magazine racks just yet, but it has shared its preseason all-conference teams for the upcoming 2023 college football season.

The preseason All-Big Ten list from Athlon Sports was published earlier this week, and it included 13 players from Penn State’s roster scattered throughout its four-deep all-conference team. Yes, four-deep, because it is likely the best way to spread the word with school press releases and social media impressions. Only Michigan and Ohio State had more players listed than the Nittany Lions among Big Ten teams, which may be something that has come to be expected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all of the Penn State football players to make the Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten team.

First-Team Offense

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

OL: Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Just one Penn State player made the first-team offensive cut for Athlon Sports. Olumuyiwa Fashanu surprised many with his decision to return for another season at Penn State when he could have been a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But his return to Penn State helps cement what could be one of the better offensive lines James Franklin has had at Penn State during his tenure with the program. Fashanu is one of just three players not from Michigan or Ohio State on the first-team offense.

Advertisement

First-Team Defense

DL: Chop Robinson

LB: Abdul Carter

DB: Kalen King

Penn State is more represented on the first-team defense with three standouts recognized by Athlon Sports. Penn State has three of the best players in the conference at their respective positions with Kalen King, Abdul Carter, and Chop Robinson. All three were big contributors to the success of the defense a season ago and all three will be defensive leaders for the team this fall.

Second-Team Offense

RB: Nick Singleton

WR: KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Two returning starters for Penn State’s offense made the second-team offense from Athlon Sports, with one perhaps more surprising an inclusion than the other. Nick Singleton was the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, and he is widely considered among the best running backs in the Big Ten this season, so his inclusion on the second-team offense is not much of a shock. Keandre Lambert-Smith may be a bit more of a surprise but it certainly makes sense given there are three receivers per team. But what is interesting is he was not the team’s leading receiver last year and may not be viewed as the main go-to receiver this season either with the transfer addition of Dante Cephas from Kent State.

Advertisement

Second-Team Defense

DL: Adisa Isaac

After landing three players on the first-team defense, Penn State has one more player appear on the second-team defense from Athlon Sports in defensive lineman Adisa Isaac. Isaac has proven to be a playmaker for the defense when he is on the field and he is expected to take another step forward in 2023 as a leading force up front.

Second-Team Specialists

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

KR: Nick Singleton

We’ll see just how much Penn State is looking to use Nick Singleton on sp[ecial teams, although we know James Franklin is not afraid to use his best running back on kickoff returns. He did it with Saquon Barkley and has already done it with Singleton, which resulted in a kickoff return for a touchdown last year against Rutgers.

Advertisement

Third-Team Offense

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

RB: Kaytron Allen

The other half of Penn State’s running back combo, Kaytron Allen, is a terrific pairing with Nick Singleton. Allen will get plenty of opportunities in the running game, just as he did a year ago. He offers Penn State a great way to mix things up on the ground and should continue to prove his own worth in the backfield this season.

Allen and Singleton give Penn State arguably the nation’s best running back combo this season. Both are among College Sports Wire’s top 25 running backs in college football this season.

Fourth-Team Offense

QB: Drew Allar

OL: Caedan Wallace

Penn State lands two more players on the fourth-team offense from Athlon Sports, including new starting quarterback Drew Allar. Allar takes the helm from former veteran starter Sean Clifford and he does so with high expectations placed upon him. He will have plenty of support around him, including another all-conference offensive lineman in Caedan Wallace.

Advertisement

Fourth-Team Defense

LB: Curtis Jacobs

S: Keaton Ellis

Penn State’s defense adds two more players to the fourth-team defense from Athlon Sports with two more key starters with Curtis Jacobs and Keaton Ellis. Jacobs is a physical force at linebacker and gives Penn State a pair of all-conference players in the middle of the defense. Ellis helps provide more stability in the secondary at the safety position as well.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire