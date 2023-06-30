Athlon Sports names several Michigan football players in its Big Ten All-Transfer Portal Team for 2023

It’s well known the talent Michigan football brought in for the 2023 season via the transfer portal. The Wolverines brought in plenty of depth at positions of need and a few of the transfers are about a virtual lock to start for the maize and blue.

Athlon Sports created its Big Ten All-Transfer Portal Team for the 2023 season. There were several new Michigan players on the team.

Offensive Line:

La’Darius Henderson

Drake Nugent

Myles Hinton

The arrival of Hinton, Nugent, and Henderson is a big reason why Michigan’s offensive line should remain among the best in college football.

Michigan brought La’Darius Henderson in from Arizona State and he is widely expected to lock down the left tackle job this fall. He started 29 games during his four-year stint with Arizona State and was a team captain last season.

The Wolverines brought over center Drake Nugent and tackle Myles Hinton from Stanford. Nugent should start for Michigan at center with Olu Oluwatimi off to the NFL. He started 24 games for Stanford at center and was a two-time All-Pac 12 honorable mention.

Myles Hinton started 16 games at right tackle for Stanford. Hinton has plenty of talent, but it’s hard seeing him pass Karsen Barnhart or Trente Jones at right tackle. Hinton has the ability to transition to guard to be added depth.

Defensive Line:

Josaiah Stewart

Stewart was brought to Ann Arbor from Coastal Carolina where he starred for two seasons. He had 12.5 sacks his freshman season which is a single-season record at Coastal Carolina. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt award winner during his two years there.

Linebacker:

Ernestt Hausmann

Hausmann flashed potential as a freshman at Nebraska last year by collecting 54 stops over 12 games. He may not start with Michael Barrett and Junior Colson returning, but look for the sophomore to see plenty of snaps for the Wolverines in ’23.

Hausmann started seven games for Nebraska last season as a true freshman. He was one of the better tacklers on the team and had his first sack against Michigan on his way to a 10-tackle day against the Wolverines. Hausmann should be an instant-impact player Day 1 for Michigan.

Kicker:

James Turner

Turner came to Michigan from Louisville and he will battle freshman Adam Samaha for the kicking job. He was a two-time All-ACC honorable mention with the Cardinals. Last season, he was 20-for-22 on field goals last season. But it will not be easy to replace All-American Jake Moody.

