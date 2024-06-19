Athlon Sports names 8 Cincinnati Bearcats to Preseason All-Big 12 football honors
Eight members of the University of Cincinnati football team have been named Preseason All-Big 12 by Athlon Sports.
Athlon also picked offensive lineman Luke Kandra (Second Team) and defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (Fourth Team) as preseason All-Americans.
Corleone and Kandra were both First Team All-Big 12 by Athlon. Center Gavin Gerhardt and punter Mason Fletcher both made Second Team. Running back Corey Kiner and offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley were Third Team, while wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and linebacker Jared Bartlett were both selected as Fourth Team.
This marks the second preseason All-America recognition for Corleone and Kandra, who earned similar distinctions from Phil Steele.
Corleone, Kandra, Tinsley, Fletcher, and Henderson also garnered Big 12 notice from Phil Steele.
8 Bearcats earn preseason @AthlonSports All-Big 12! #TheStrongShallReign x #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/QKdREA1kSI
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) June 19, 2024
Other honors
Corleone is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list. Pro Football Focus ranks Kandra No. 2 in run-blocking and No. 3 overall among Power Five guards.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football has 8 players as Preseason All-Big 12