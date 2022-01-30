Athlon Sports names 5 priorities for Brent Venables’ first year as head coach

After a coaching search that almost had the entire state of Oklahoma in a complete state of panic, the Sooners finally found their man with a very familiar name. Brent Venables leaped from being a longtime assistant with stops at Oklahoma and Clemson to becoming the new headman in charge of the Oklahoma Sooners.

He takes over an Oklahoma program that was in disarray and reeling from the complete and utter shock of Lincoln Riley’s surprise departure following their final regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Venables and the staff he’s assembled have plugged the leak in the 2022 recruiting class as they steadied the ship following Riley’s departure and the recruiting ramifications of that, they have used the transfer portal to their advantage to feel some holes left by the 11 starters that either transferred or declared for the NFL Draft and they have since started working on their 2023 class all while the current team begins offseason workouts under another familiar face in Head strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.

Athlon Sports posed some valid concerns about the Sooners’ personnel as Brent Venables inches closer and closer to OU’s first season under him as head coach.

Their five priorities were:

Scheme Development + QB

Develop the Receivers

Address the Offensive Line

Reload the Defensive Front

Secondary Concerns

All five points are very valid and hold significant weight as the Sooners begin to acclimate themselves. We’re going to grow through and take a look at each.

Scheme Development + QB

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) drops back to pass against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second quarter at Bounce House. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners are doing away with Lincoln Riley’s version of the “Air Raid” and are bringing Jeff Lebby’s veer and shoot offense. It’s still the “Air Raid,” but there’s a heavy emphasis on RPO’s and inside runs primarily in a zone-blocking scheme. Lebby’s offenses have thrived since his time at UCF and Ole Miss. He’s had teams put up some absurd numbers, and it’s tough to see that stopping with the caliber of athlete Oklahoma can land and already has on their roster.

Story continues

The biggest thing is getting guys to buy in, understanding new terminology, roles, timing, concepts, and getting the reps necessary to get comfortable.

Dillon Gabriel is virtually a lock for QB1, with the Sooners only having him, 2022 QB commit Nick Evers, and last year’s Penn State transfer in Micah Bowens as the only scholarship QBs. Gabriel is the only one to take any meaningful snaps at the college level.

Gabriel’s experience with Lebby and in this offense can help the Sooners expedite the transition. Getting playmakers like wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease, running backs Eric Gray and Marcus Major, and tight end Brayden Willis back will be huge for the Sooners. The veteran players will be a big part of the offense in 2022.

An underrated spring storyline is the development of Nick Evers, as he needs to be ready, considering he’s probably the likely candidate for the backup quarterback position.

Develop Receivers

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners lost their touchdown receptions leader in former five-star Jadon Haselwood to Arkansas after entering the transfer portal at the end of the season. Talented freshman Mario Williams is joining Lincoln Riley in L.A. Mike Woods is headed for the NFL.

The Sooners bring back Marvin Mims, arguably their best receiver the last two seasons, while also welcoming back Theo Wease, who tied for the team lead in receptions in 2020.

Oklahoma will have an entire offseason to establish and develop the remainder of the Sooner receiver room that features some talent in Jalil Farooq, Trevon West, incoming freshman Jayden Gibson and slot receiver Drake Stoops.

Address the offensive line

The Sooners’ offensive line is probably the least discussed unit that deserves more scrutiny for its performance in 2021. They played a big part in the Sooners not realizing their full offensive potential in many ways. Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the country’s finest offensive line coaches, but he and his offensive line room didn’t get it done last year. Both things can be true.

Here’s the thing: They return a significant amount of experience and will likely be undergoing a physical transformation as well. Many players complained about the S&C under Riley, and none probably suffered more than the offensive linemen. Look for an offseason with Jerry Schmidt and a Bedenbaugh redemption tour to help the Sooners right many wrongs from last year. Fresh blood like Savion Byrd

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Robert Congel (66) celebrates after a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

and transfer McKade Mettauer will likely compete for snaps immediately.

Reload Defensive Front

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) rush Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Venables acumen is on the defensive side of the ball as he is a three-time national championship-winning defensive coordinator.

They lost the most talented players on their defense to the NFL draft. Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey, and Isaiah Thomas are all gone, and they all carried the load for the Sooners in the defensive trenches last year.

Jalen Redmond will be relied upon to be the anchor for the defensive line this year. Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis are two former Clemson guys Venables brought with him, and they’ll oversee it. The renovation has already begun to do away with any trace of Alex Grinch’s Speed D.

The Sooners are offering bigger defensive linemen and bringing in bigger interior defensive linemen from the transfer portal. Just look at Jeffrey Johnson for proof.

Jonah Laulu from Hawaii, Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs, Clayton Smith, and Marcus Stripling will compete for defensive end snaps. The Sooners will have a lot of open battles all spring and summer along the defensive line.

Secondary Concerns

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington (0) steps in front of Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) to intercept a pass during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners secondary wasn’t bad and it wasn’t great last year but Venables has reason to believe he can still have a very serviceable unit back there.

D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington return on the outside, while Key Lawrence is likely to finally assume a starting role at safety. The Sooners brought in defensive back transfers in Trey Morrison (UNC), CJ Coldon (Wyoming), Kani Walker (Lousiville), and have a pretty good crop of defensive back recruits headlined by Gentry Williams and Robert Spears-Jennings.

There is no shoo-in for a starting safety spot and the nickel position is also likely to be open so those battles could last well into the summer.

Finding the quality of coverage Venables received from his defensive backs at Clemson would raise the ceiling of Oklahoma’s defense tenfold. Jay Valai was brought in from Alabama and will be the cornerbacks’ coach while Brandon Hall mans the safeties.

1

1