Athlon Sports identifies two Ohio State football players as top 50 ‘breakout’ candidates for 2022

In order to have a truly special season, you have to have a good nucleus of players returning, but you also have to have those that have been waiting their turn jump up and become key players. Sometimes, they develop in the light so much that they become stars seemingly out of the blue.

Athlon Sports has been releasing a lot of interesting lists and fodder as the 2022 season gets ever so closer, and they just dropped another. The popular college football preview magazine identified 50 players in college football that could have “breakout” years, and there are two strapping Ohio State lads on the list.

It is, of course, no surprise when a player or two become the next man up and show us some pretty remarkable things at a place like OSU, but nevertheless, here’s what Athlon says about two players it sees as budding starts for the upcoming season.

Marvin Harrison Jr - Wide Receiver (Sophomore)

What Athlon Says

“The Buckeyes lost two first-round picks at receiver (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave), but there’s no concern about this group in 2022. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (95 catches in ’21) is one reason why, but Ohio State also has a talented collection of receivers ready to emerge. Harrison, the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer receiver, is one of those targets. The younger Harrison made a strong impression in the Rose Bowl (six catches for 71 yards and three scores), which was his first chance at extended playing time.”

J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End (Sophomore)

What Athlon Says

“Pencil in Tuimoloau or Jack Sawyer to make an impact as a breakout player for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. Tuimoloau flashed the potential that made him a five-star recruit in ’21 with 17 tackles (4.5 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks in limited snaps last fall.”

