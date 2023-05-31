Athlon sports gives Georgia’s postseason prediction

Georgia football is at the top of Athlon Sports top-25 post-spring rankings.

According to Athlon, the Bulldogs are projected to take on USC in the Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal matchup and the Michigan are predicted to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

The Dawgs and Wolverines are projected to play for the national title, giving Georgia an opportunity to become the first team to three-peat in the CFP and AP poll era.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a new king – or should we say top dawg? – in college football,” the outlet writes. “For most of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama, the path to a national championship has gone through Tuscaloosa. But after the past two years, a changing of the guard has officially taken place: College football’s path to the title now runs through Athens. Thanks to head coach Kirby Smart’s relentless pursuit of perfection and work in stockpiling blue-chip talent at every position, the Bulldogs have claimed back-to-back championships and are positioned for a rare third title in a row in 23. The roster and coaching staff have experienced their share of turnover, but Georgia’s schedule is favorable, and the aforementioned talent will grow up as the season progresses. Outside of the Nov. 18 road date at Tennessee, the Bulldogs are likely to be favored by double digits in their other 11 regular-season contests.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire