Athlon Sports drops its preseason SEC outlook. Where’s Auburn?

Auburn fans have plenty of hope heading into the 2023 season, as Hugh Freeze has brought in new ideas, as well as a revamped roster thanks to the transfer portal.

Is it enough for publications across the country to start giving Auburn higher expectations than in recent years? One has yet to buy into the hype.

Athlon Sports recently released its preseason SEC outlook, which includes a prediction of the SEC standings. When it comes to the SEC, you can find the Auburn Tigers dead last.

The low expectations are a good thing for Auburn. The Tigers will have plenty of fresh, new faces on both sides of the ball, and it will give Freeze and staff time to build momentum without possible scrutiny.

Here’s a look at how Athlon Sports is projecting the SEC West to shake out this season.

Alabama’s success in 2023 will all hinge on quarterback play. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner will compete for the starting job. The winning candidate will not only be tasked with getting Alabama back into the College Football Playoff but will have to lead the Tide to wins over LSU and the inevitable matchup with Georgia at the SEC Championship.

Athlon Sports’ take: It’s a toss-up between Alabama and LSU at the top of the SEC West. With the game in Tuscaloosa next fall, a slight edge goes to the Crimson Tide at No. 1. But coach Nick Saban’s team also possesses more question marks than usual, so this won’t be an easy path to the SEC title game. The post-spring arrival of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner adds to a quarterback battle featuring Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Until the offense stabilizes behind a new QB and play-caller Tommy Rees, expect this unit to lean heavily on a deep stable of backs and a solid line featuring preseason All-American JC Latham at tackle. The defense has a new play-caller (Kevin Steele) and must replace standout linebacker Will Anderson and a couple of key cogs in the secondary. Talent isn’t the issue for Saban’s team. How fast does this all come together?

LSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU surprised the college football world in 2022 by upsetting Alabama on its way to an SEC West championship. The Tigers return a great roster, with its only roadblock being a road trip to Tuscaloosa in November. If LSU can escape Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory, then expect them to cruise into Atlanta.

Athlon Sports’ take: There’s very little separation between LSU and Alabama in Athlon’s SEC predictions for ’23. The Bayou Bengals have to travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see coach Brian Kelly’s team follow up last year’s division title with another one this fall. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should be more comfortable in his second season in Kelly’s scheme, and the offensive line should emerge as a strength after struggling in ’22. Led by Malik Nabers and tight end Mason Taylor, the Tigers have one of the SEC’s top receiving corps. A defense that limited offenses to 22.5 points a game last season will be even better up front with the return of Maason Smith from a knee injury that cost him most of last year. Also, linebacker Harold Perkins is poised to cause even more havoc as a sophomore. For the second season in a row, the secondary is undergoing a massive overhaul. But thanks to a couple of key transfer additions, LSU should eventually find the right mix on the back end.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M is third in Athlon Sports’ preseason predictions. Are they worthy of it? The Aggies found success in the early days of its transition to the SEC but have yet to win 10 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher. Who knows? Maybe this will be the year that Texas A&M gets it done, but are they better than Ole Miss, or even Arkansas?

Athlon Sports take: The Aggies started ’22 as a preseason top-10 team but slumped to a disappointing 5-7 record as one of the nation’s biggest underachievers. However, if the hire of former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino to take offensive play-calling duties from coach Jimbo Fisher works out, this team could rebound quickly into the top 25. Petrino inherits a rising star at quarterback in Conner Weigman, along with a trio of receivers – Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III – that’s as good as any team in the SEC. Five-star freshman Rueben Owens will help fill the void left by Devon Achane at running back. In addition to the overall development (and better play-calling) by Petrino, the Aggies need the offensive line to improve after an uneven ’22 campaign. Texas A&M’s young defense struggled to stop the run (14th in the SEC) last year but still limited teams to 21.2 points a game. Talent isn’t the issue, and with another season to development, that youth and inexperience should turn into production (and a better defense).

Ole Miss

Placing the Rebels ahead of Texas A&M appears to be a stretch, but there are several reasons why this prediction makes sense. The Aggies have been waiting to win ten games since Jimbo Fisher took over the program in 2018. Ole Miss also has the tendency of losing games when it matters most.

Athlon Sports’ take: After a 7-0 start, the Rebels fizzled down the stretch with a 1-5 finish last season. Coach Lane Kiffin hopes another strong class of transfers on both sides of the ball, combined with the arrival of new defensive coordinator Pete Golding, helps this program reach the next level in ’23. After a good start, the Rebels regressed defensively last year and allowed over 30 points a game from November through the bowl loss at Texas Tech. Jaxson Dart had a solid debut in Oxford last fall, but Kiffin and the offensive staff brought in transfers Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Walker Howard (LSU) to push him this offseason. Dart held off a challenge in the spring, but the battle resumes in the fall. Quinshon Judkins returns as one of the nation’s top running backs after a standout freshman campaign, and the additions of Tre Harris (Louisiana Tech) and Zakhari Franklin (UTSA) solidified a thin receiving corps.

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

After winning nine games in 2021, the Razorbacks had a letdown season in 2022 by winning just seven games. Arkansas has plenty of talent to get to ten wins, and may rise to the No. 3 spot in the west by the end of the season.

Athlon Sports’ take: With quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders returning, scoring points won’t be a problem for Arkansas. However, the Razorbacks need to make massive improvements on defense to challenge for a spot in the top three of the SEC West. New coordinator Travis Williams and coach Sam Pittman hit the portal hard for help, bringing in over 10 players to improve a unit that allowed 30.6 points a contest last year. New offensive coordinator Dan Enos also has to navigate some turnover along the line and at receiver, but Jefferson’s return should help to ease the transition at those spots.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State is one of two teams that will sport a new head coach in 2023. Zach Arnett takes his first-ever head coaching job this season following the unfortunate passing of Mike Leach last December. The Bulldogs may have a new offensive scheme to mix in with an inexperienced head coach. Finishing sixth or seventh in the SEC while earning a bowl bid seems right for Mississippi State, but don’t expect too much more.

Athlon Sports’ take: New coach Zach Arnett put his own stamp on the program this offseason by hiring Kevin Barbay as the team’s new play-caller and indicating a shift away from the Air Raid attack. The Bulldogs are likely to aim for a little more balance under Barbay, but make no mistake: The offense still runs through quarterback Will Rogers. Arnett handed the defensive signal-calling duties to Matt Brock and little is expected to change from a unit that held teams to 23.1 points per contest last year. Led by Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State’s linebacker unit should rank among the best in the SEC.

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn slid to a 5-7 record last season, which led to the dismissal of Bryan Harsin. Now, Hugh Freeze has taken over and has revamped the entire roster. There’s plenty of talent on the Plains, but a smooth transition period is needed in order for the Tigers to compete for the SEC crown. Depending on how quickly the transition happens, Auburn could realistically finish between three and seven in the SEC standings by the season’s end.

Athlon Sports’ take: The SEC West is brutal, but expect a much-improved Auburn team under first-year coach Hugh Freeze. Transfer portal usage is a big reason why the Tigers should at least make a bowl in Freeze’s debut. Auburn’s haul ranks among the best in the nation, which includes three potential starters on a thin offensive line, a starting quarterback (Payton Thorne) and help at receiver and on defense. Jumpstarting a sluggish passing attack and offense (24.8 points a game) is a priority for Freeze and coordinator Philip Montgomery. And on defense, new play-caller Ron Roberts has a solid secondary to build around, but the Tigers have to improve versus the run (172.7 yards a game allowed in ’22).

