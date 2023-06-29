Athlon predicts SEC West standings for 2023 season

As the calendar prepares to turn to July, the start of fall camp is right around the corner.

Though there’s always the chance for some changes between now and kickoff on the first weekend of September, rosters are mostly finalized, and we have a pretty good idea of what teams will look like.

With that in mind, Athlon made its order-of-finish predictions for both the SEC East and West in the final season of the division format. Though LSU is the defending West champion, Athlon isn’t buying into the hype.

Alabama is predicted to win the West with a 12-1 record and a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship. Athlon has LSU finishing 10-2 (6-2 SEC) and in second place in the division.

The Tigers return a lot of talent and are widely viewed as a potential College Football Playoff dark horse. But it’s clear coach Brian Kelly still has some doubters as he looks to take a Year 2 leap.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire