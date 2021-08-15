Athletics vs. Rangers Highlights

NASCAR.com

Multiple cars were damaged on Lap 78 of a scheduled 82 laps in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard when curbing came apart in Turn 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. RELATED: Race results While Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe were battling for the lead, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford — […]