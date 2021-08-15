Athletics vs. Rangers Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DJ Peters hits 2 homers to lead Rangers in 7-4 win
DJ Peters hits 2 homers to lead Rangers in 7-4 win
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
The Yankees took the rubber game from the White Sox on Sunday, 5-3, to finish up their road trip.
The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Travis Shaw, who played for the team in 2015 and '16.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Eric Hosmer, who kick-started the Padres’ rebuild, and Luke Voit, the Yankees surprise power hitter, both find themselves suddenly feeling unwanted.
We have no idea how Matt Chapman does it, but he made an insane catch against the Rangers.
We now know who will be leading the offense this fall
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a unique connection to newly-acquired Travis Shaw.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie completed 7⅔ perfect innings before Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro singled to right field.
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
Multiple cars were damaged on Lap 78 of a scheduled 82 laps in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard when curbing came apart in Turn 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. RELATED: Race results While Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe were battling for the lead, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford — […]
Who might be a part of the first five cuts for the Browns after their first preseason game?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
A new era was ushered in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Cup Series' first race on the road course.
A chaotic ending to the inaugural Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course ends with A.J. Allmendinger winning for Kaulig Racing.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
The Yankees emerged Saturday at Chicago with a 7-5 win over the White Sox in 10 innings, fueled by Aaron Judge's four-RBI night and Joey Gallo's two home runs.