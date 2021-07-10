Athletics vs. Rangers Highlights
Adolis García powers the Rangers past the A's, 3-2
Logan Webb impressed the best the Washington Nationals have to offer in his return to the mound, giving the Giants another reason to be optimistic about the second half.
Gardner, LeMahieu hit two-run doubles in 4-0 win
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.
Joe Pepitone claims the Yankees only loaned the bat to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.
“You can’t insult Bill Belichick worse than what N’Keal Harry did."
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
The Yankees started their three-game set against the Houston Astros with a 4-0 win on Friday night.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Here's a rundown of the top 25 unrestricted free agents of the 2021 NHL offseason.
Trevor Bauer is on a second seven-day administrative leave from the Dodgers after allegations of sexual assault. What happens next?
Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark. The Angels' two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. Ohtani’s blast left a buzz through the ballpark and caused a couple of fans sitting alone in that section of the stadium to duck as the ball drew closer.
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, "The Jump," Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: "I . . . don't want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor," she said. It was a day after the New York Times published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network's N
#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill raced #Packers RB Aaron Jones and issued a challenge to #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.
Kris Bryant could finally be on the move, giving the Nats a chance to acquire some serious reinforcements at third base.
The Cubs could be among the major sellers at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. If that's the case, should the Red Sox make a call to Chicago and inquire about players such as Anthony Rizzo?
Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez extended his on-base streak to a league-best 26 games and then hit a go-ahead home run vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.