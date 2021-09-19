Athletics vs. Angels Highlights

"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off." The fickle crowd struggled to pick a side before settling firmly behind Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver.
“If it hits the tree, it goes in the hazard, I'm making 7,” Phil Mickelson said. “So it was a critical shot.”
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins got a second chance to win the game on Thursday night after Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence jumped offside on a 48-yard field goal attempt that went wide right. Should Hopkins have gotten that chance? Although Lawrence clearly went before everyone else on the New York defensive line, one of the [more]
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Bolt feels that Richardson should speak less and train harder.
In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It's also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men — at least by the national team if...
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
Alex Wood only went three innings, but the Giants' bullpen picked him up and kept the Braves off the board in a 2-0 win.
We are back on this 2nd Saturday edition of Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast! Matt Harmon teams up with TJ Hernandez from 4for4 Football to break down the DFS action this week. Can Baker Mayfield find the end zone against the Texans? At the running back position, Matt and TJ were shocked at the 2nd-most expensive player on the board…they also throw a couple of sneaky-good backs to take your lineup to the next level. The guys also dive into the wideouts, flex and defense positions. TJ has a pick at defense that may surprise you…
Max Scherzer further cemented his status as the NL Cy Young Award front-runner by extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nearly a month.
Check out which fighters took home a bonus for their performances at UFC Fight Night 192 in Las Vegas.
A former Keller Central football player pulled off one of the more amazing interceptions you’ll ever see in Oklahoma’s win over Nebraska.
Freshman Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns in relief, lifting USC to a 45-14 win at Washington State in interim coach Donte Williams' first game.
Kevin Gausman got his first walk-off hit as a major leaguer on Friday night, and was thrilled to share the news with his wife.